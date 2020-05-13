Snyder County Sheriff says he won’t enforce orders that are “unconstitutional”

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The pushback against the Governor’s re-entry plan continues, but this time it’s coming from a county already in the yellow phase of the governor’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, the Snyder County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook about how they would handle executive orders regarding reopening.

In the post, Sheriff John Zechman says, “we will not be enforcing executive orders that are unconstitutional and we will not be making criminals out of businesses that are trying to provide for their families and their employee’s families.”

He also goes on to say he encourages everyone to take the appropriate precautions to keep families safe and healthy.

It should be noted that thus far, Governor Wolf’s orders have been upheld by state courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court has not overturned the order.

Snyder County is already in the yellow phase of the Governor’s reopening plan.

As for enforcement of his orders, Governor Wolf said state police will be enforcing those orders, and many businesses in local counties are being ticketed or fined.

We reached out to Sheriff Zechman earlier this morning, but we haven’t heard back yet.

On Eyewitness News later, we’ll hear from some community members on where they stand with this decision.