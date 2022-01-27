Snowshoeing now offered at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Snowshoeing is an outdoor sport that allows you to easily walk through snow and hike all kinds of trails.

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort is working with snowshoeing business, Naturfi, so the inn’s guests or anyone in the area can book a hiking excursion on the resort’s grounds.





This was the first full week the inn is doing it and they will offer snowshoeing on Thursdays and Saturdays.

All trails are for beginners and anyone as young as four years old can try it out.

