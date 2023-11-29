STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Snowmen have taken over Downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses attract the attention of visitors.

Multiple businesses sponsor local artists to create dozens of life-sized replica snowmen. Anything from deserts to gemstones serves as inspiration for the sculptures

The non-profit Go Collaborative started the project six years ago, and it has since become a seasonal favorite.

“Every year you’re gonna find a new snowman, which is awesome. The local artists are amazing and it’s so wonderful to see how creative everyone is,” said Pocono Soap Productions Manager Tina Matauic.

“The kids love them! My favorite was the wizard and I think the kids’ favorites were the ice cream one, right, and the spider. The spider was really cool, super creepy,” said East Stroudsburg resident Jenny Kucharski.

You can check out the display through February 24, 2024.