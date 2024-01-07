MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday’s snowfall was a dream come true for ski resorts, bringing thousands of people to area mountains. For Montage Mountain, it was one of the resort’s busiest days in recent history.

Fresh powder, a skier’s dream, finally covering the slopes at Montage Mountain.

More than 5,000 people geared up to enjoy the ideal conditions Sunday that have been long awaited.

Fluffy, soft, and all-natural; the kind of snowy conditions thousands of skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes for on sunday after one of the area’s biggest snowfalls in years on Saturday.

“I was outside last night shoveling the driveway and was like wow this is some good stuff. I am ready to hit this tomorrow,” said Dallas resident Matt Ferretti.

“It was like Christmas last night getting excited. It’s definitely great to see the fresh snowfall back. I think we got more last night into this morning than maybe all of last year and maybe the year before as well,” Director of Resort Relations Tyler Crawford said.

Many of those out on the slopes who are experienced were glad to see the powder return and hope there’s more where it came from.

“It’s a blessing to snowboard regardless, but real snow is a lot better than fake snow, obviously. It’s awesome to be out here for the first time of the year with my buddies and have a good time,” said Rylie Kilmer of Archbald.

Others got pretty lucky while just trying to learn the basics, taking a few falls that didn’t discourage them.

“Probably like 20 falls but we are getting there, definitely getting there,” said Mountain Top resident Mason Staude.

“The harder snow which is the fake snow, it hurts a lot more to fall, especially for your first time so I’m glad we got him out on a snow day,” said Anson Jumper of Mountain Top

I fell earlier and it felt like I landed in a cloud,” said Duryea resident Domenic Stella.

The natural snow has allowed the mountain to triple the amount of trails open including the black slopes since opening day three weeks ago.

“It definitely helps us open trails daily. We are pushing to be 100% open as soon as we possibly can. If we have some fresh snow mixing in with the snow making it’s going to be a great winter,” Crawford explained.

The lines didn’t stop on the slopes, inside and around the resort saw plenty of action too.

“One of the most important things about the snowfall is not only that it brings us a ton of skiers and some great business, but the local hotels, local restaurants, gas stations all these local companies benefit from all these travelers,” Crawford continued.

“I hope to see a lot more snowfall real snow see actual winter again because the last couple winters have been pretty mild. I just hope to see a lot of snow,” Kilmer said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is next Monday, which marks a big national ski weekend, a holiday these skiers and snowboarders are hoping will be just as gnarly.