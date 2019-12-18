Snow Squalls Snarl Traffic on Area Roads

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Snow squalls surprised drivers this afternoon in several parts of Northeastern Pennsylvania slowing traffic and causing whiteout conditions.

Video shows snow coming in neat Exit 190 on Interstate 81 near Throop, Lackawanna County.

Between noon and 1:00pm several squalls blanketed the area bringing traffic to a crawl on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.

The video below from a PennDOT traffic camera shows a squall moving in near Moosic, Lackawanna County this afternoon.