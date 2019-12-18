Snow Squalls Explained: A Breakdown of Today’s Winter Weather

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As much colder air works its way back in the wind starts to pick up.

As that colder air goes over top of the warmer lake water we’ll see some lake effect snow showers, and even an intense snow squall or two to form, and that’s exactly what we saw today.

An intense snow squall started out in the Northern Tier moving through the Lenox area. Look at the drastically reduced visibility as the heavy snow came through.

It also quickly coated roadways making them slick and bringing traffic down to a crawl. From there the line dropped south near Throop. Check out this video as this wall of snow slowly, but really quickly engulfs the entire area.

It just goes to show how quickly driving conditions can change. The line then moved into Moosic and once again it quickly reduced visibility and caused havoc on the roadways.

Traffic came to a crawl and we got many reports of accidents in this area. It wasn’t done yet as it moved into the Poconos near I-80 at Long Pond.

The heavy snow and gust winds continued as we see the camera shake. Roads quickly became icy and visibility dropped once again.