MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Snow has been mixing with sleet here in this part of Schuylkill County for the past few hours. We are still expecting more heavy snow to continue overnight.

Roads in downtown Mahanoy City are snow-covered and winds are gusty.