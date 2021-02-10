Snow removal ordinance proposed in Hazleton, includes higher fines

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A proposed ordinance in Hazleton would regulate snow and ice removal throughout the city while holding people responsible for plowing snow into city streets after 24 hours since the storm has stopped.

Mayor Cusat says fines are currently set from $25 to $50 and the new proposed minimum is $300 and up to $1,000.

Cusat says there would be exceptions, including for the elderly. One reason for this is because parking becomes difficult when snow piles block sides of the streets.

