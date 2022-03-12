Snow not stopping Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter storm claimed the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade this weekend because of the storm. But work continues this hour to salvage another in Northeastern Pennsylvania scheduled for Sunday.

All hands and plows on deck here in the Diamond City to clear the streets and sidewalks. City crews have been at it since 5 a.m. to get the job done.

Many preparations go into the parade and this year, snow removal was added to the list. Crews have been working non-stop to clean up the city before the Saint Patrick’s Parade.

Members from Diamond City Partnership came out to lend a hand with shoveling around Public Square. Volunteers from the City of Pittston are slated to come down Sunday morning to help.

All 16 of the department of public works plow and salt trucks have been canvassing the city all day and will continue into the night.

“We have every truck available out right now, they’re gonna work a 16-hour shift, we’re gonna bring some additional people in after that, and back out again Sunday at 5,” said Butch Frati, director of operations in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

The Wilkes-Barre Saint Patrick’s Parade steps off Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on how restaurants here on the square are gearing up on Eyewitness News at 11.