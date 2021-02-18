Snow impacts road conditions in Schuylkill County

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Snow is continuing to fall at a steady rate in New Castle Township Thursday morning. An Eyewitness News crew drove from our station in Wilkes Barre and down I-81 and the roads were slick, but drivable.

Our crew did see a few trucks out on the roads. So far, we have about an inch or two on the ground.

PennDOT has speed restrictions in place for interstates in our area, reducing the speed limit to 45 mph. Find the latest road conditions on 511 PA and here PAhomepage.com.