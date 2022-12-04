OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, an annual celebration, with or without snow is alive and well.

Snow Forge was held Sunday on Main Street in, you guessed it, Old Forge.

Dozens of vendors were there to sell their wares to Christmas shoppers, and give them a tasty treat along the way.

People enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides and Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.

The event is held each year to promote a sense of community and holiday spirit.

“I think old forge was always a tight nit community and this just bonds it better,” said Georgia Stelmak of Scranton.

“I think it’s awesome, it brings the community out, it gives them the opportunity to interact with everybody and see the nice crafts that they have and that they are selling out there. Yeah, it’s really nice,” Jack Stelmak of Scranton said.

Snow Forge has been held for nine years, missing one year due to COVID.