SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are bracing to do battle with our first widespread major snowfall in two years.

Scranton Grinder & Hardware has been very busy in recent days selling and repairing snow blowers.







Service Manager Bill Packer says his business has repaired dozens of snow blowers this week, and has sold out of the smaller models but still has some larger snow blowers available.

Dave Pica of Scranton decided to buy a large snow blower to replace an older one he said he had for about 20 years. The 77-year-old Scranton man said he is actually looking forward to putting his new snow blower to use.

Mark Hiller will have more on repairing a snow blower ahead of a major winter storm on later editions on Eyewitness News.