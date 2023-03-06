EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With snow beginning to fall around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, Eyewitness News was able to get a look at the conditions late Monday night.

Snow was coming down at Lycoming College in Williamsport, which could make for a difficult commute to work Tuesday morning.

Snow hasn’t started blanketing the roadways yet, but it has started to cover cars and sidewalks.

When out on the roads, remember to use caution and give yourself some extra time for your commute.

In Wilkes-Barre, the snowflakes are falling pretty steadily.

The changeover from rain and a mix to snow happened in downtown Wilkes-Barre around 10:15 p.m.

For all the latest school closings and delays, stay with Eyewitness News.