SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services, Meg Snead was in Scranton, Thursday, September 29.

Secretary Meg Snead stopped by the Scranton Primary Health Center to highlight Governor Wolf’s decision to opt into the federal Medicaid expansion.

The expanded access to Medicaid services allows newly-eligible enrollees to gain access to life-saving preventive screenings and follow-up care if needed.

This is a five year program that the Wolf Administration hopes becomes permanent.

“The value that the Medicaid program and facilities and programs like this add to their communities cannot be overstated. These are some of the most innovative, flexible, specialized providers that we have in this country,” Snead stated.

Officials say the expansion has helped millions of Pennsylvania residents access healthcare.