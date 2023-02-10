JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Extra benefits to the federal snap program formerly known as food stamps are set to end soon in dozens of states.

Gretchen Hunt walks through the aisles of the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township.

The non-profit serves millions of pounds of food to more than 275 food partners across four counties in NEPA, providing resources to those facing food insecurity.

“Food is an absolute basic need, we all need food,” Hunt says.

Mary Ellen Spellman, the food bank director says the shelves are less stocked than normal, partly due to the high cost of food.

“We’ve had a lot of transportation issues, with the delay of product coming in, the expense of the products, so we’re just really trying to raise funds for donations and purchasing product.”

But the non-profit is currently preparing for a potential increase in need; due to extra snap benefits formerly known as food stamps that are set to end in PA this month.

The emergency allotments kicked in during the pandemic and provided an extra $95 per person to families enrolled.

Hunt says they’ve been working to spread the word and stock up the pantries.

“You’re still seeing those increase in costs. You still on occasion see product missing from the grocery store shelves, so our food system our food chain has not recovered from the pandemic yet.”

The decrease in benefits comes as the national inflation rate remains high, especially at the grocery store.

Hunt says they aim to eliminate the stigma and welcome anyone who needs support.

“There’s no shame in needing help. It’s really not about how much money you make, it’s about how much money is going out the door and what the difference is. So over the last two years, we have seen families incomes change drastically.”