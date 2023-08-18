TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters from three counties are fighting a major fire at a medical supplies manufacturer in the Poconos.

Crews are on the scene of a fire located along Commerce Boulevard at Medline Industries in Tobyhanna Township where they tell 28/22 News that the fire is believed to be in the middle of the building.

Firefighters from Monroe, Luzerne, and Carbon Counties have all responded to the scene. At this time there is no word if there are injuries.

Information is limited at this time. We will update you with the latest as it is released.