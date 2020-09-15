Smoke from wildfires impacts temperatures in our region

EYEWITNESS WEATHER CENTER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Smoke from wildfires in the Western U.S. has traveled across the country and worked it’s way into our area limiting sunshine and keeping it cooler early this week.

A smokey sky could be seen from downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday around 9am.

Large, intense and deadly wildfires in parts of the west are producing large amounts of smoke which, as they rise high in the atmosphere, are picked up by fast moving up-level winds and transported across the country.

That smoke acts like cloud cover and blocks light and heat from the sun making our temperatures lower.

Since the smoke is high in our atmosphere and not at ground level, we are not expecting any issues with air quality today or the next couple of days.

Smoke will eventually clear out by the weekend as a more refreshing airmass drops in from Canada.

