EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A blanket of smoke could be seen hanging in the sky over many communities in northeastern Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen over Scranton looking at a hazy West Mountain from the Scenic Overlook.

In the video player below, MaryEllen Langieri of Clarks Green explains what it’s like dealing with the smoke.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires to our north in Ontario and Quebec have caused a milky white haze over our area.

Smoke could also be seen hovering over the Susquehanna River in Plains Township near the Cross Valley Expressway Tuesday. Courtesy: Julia Priest

On Friday afternoon there were 324 fires burning across Canada. As of Monday morning, that number had grown to 413.

Tuesday afternoon, social media lit up with people asking “what was on fire?” Reports of smoky conditions came in from Wilkes-Barre to Scranton, to West Pittston, Sweet Valley, Moscow, and beyond.

In addition to all the smoke, several brush fires have been reported in Luzerne County and most of the region is under Red Flag Warnings.

Another plume of smoke is likely to create a hazy sky Wednesday.

