SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five new small businesses in Scranton received microgrants Tuesday.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti made the announcement Tuesday, at the Little Wild Refillery, a recipient of one of the grants. A microgrant is a one-time grant to help new businesses develop.

Mayor Cognetti says it is important to support new businesses in the city and encourages new businesses to apply for these funds.

Pro-Recovery, LLC, which offers behavioral health counseling, was one of the businesses receiving a micro-grant on Tuesday.

“Really excited to have received this grant so I can really like put my ideas into action,” said Angela Gilgallon the Owner of Pro-Recovery LLC.

Also receiving grants are, The Little Wild Refillerty, Machi-Systems LLC., Electric City Axe Throwing, and the Bazaar Skate Shop.