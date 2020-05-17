Small businesses in Carbon County prepare for yellow phase reopening

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Carbon County’s biggest tourist community, Jim Thorpe, is gearing up to move to the next phase.

Traveling through Jim Thorpe, you’ll see many people outside getting their storefronts ready to re-open on Friday. Business owners tell me they can’t wait to change their signs from being closed to open.

“We’re so anxious to see everybody come back. And we’ve especially missed our loyal, local business,” said Lisa Lux.

Lisa and her family own Mauch Chunk 5 & 10 in Jim Thorpe. Her son, Sam Lux, says it’s an understatement to call Jim Thorpe a tourist attraction.

“We really see a lot of the business that come in to our store is people coming from out of town to enjoy what an awesome town we have here,” said Sam Lux.

Chris Barrett, CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, says the Jim Thorpe Visitor Center alone gets about 3 to 4 hundred thousand people per year.

“So when you’ve a community that’s very, very aligned on one industry, and hospitality is really that industry, when you bring it to a screeching halt, it’s incredibly difficult. You know there’s not just the economic pieces of it but the emotional pieces of it,” said Barrett.

Although Lux is excited for customers to return, he does have some concerns about reopening the town.

“A lot of that stuff is in the back of your mind. A lot of people coming into town, you never know, and it’s something as uncontrollable as a virus like this leaves a lot of uncertainty in a lot of people’s minds,” said Sam Lux.

Lux says his store is prepared and will follow health guidelines. Other shop owners say opening Jim Thorpe is good for people who have been cooped up at home during this difficult time.

“Everyone wants to get out and get some exercise. Great thing about Jim Thorpe, you know, we’re this great little outdoor location. We’ve got bike trails, you know the river, people can do a lot of things outside which is healthy for you,” said Randall Sellers, owner of Sellers Books + Art.

For more information about the restaurants and businesses open in Jim Thorpe and the Poconos, click here.