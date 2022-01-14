Slow moving superload resting in Great Bend Township

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A superload is in Susquehanna County and is getting ready to make its journey through 16 of Pennsylvania’s counties.

PennDOT is warning drivers of the slow-moving superload that may impact travel from Friday until January 21 for drivers across the state.

PennDOT says the load is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons and will travel from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania which is over 400 miles.

Courtesy of PennDOT

The superload will move using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic slowdowns and travel delays, according to PennDOT. Most of the moving will take place at night and the journey is scheduled to be completed on January 21.

For updates on the superload’s travels, you can follow the hashtag #PAsuperload22 on social media.

County Road Distance in Miles Susquehanna County I-81 South at the New York State Line through Lackawanna County and into Luzerne County at Exit 151B to access I-80 West 81.59 Luzerne County I-80 West through Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Union counties into Clinton Countyand exit 192 66.92 Clinton County Route 2002 (Tea Springs Road)Exit I-80, cross over Route 2002 and re-enter I-80 West 0.02 I-80 West through Clinton County through Centre County and into Clearfield County and exit 111/Penfield to access Route 153 North 81.31 Clearfield County Route 153 North into Elk County to access Route 219 North 16.37 Elk County Route 219 North to Bootjack Truck Lane (Route 219) in Ridgway 10.39 Route 219 Bootjack Truck lane to Route 120 West 1.80 Route 120 West to Route 219 North 1.18 Route 219 North to Route 948 North in Ridgway 0.14 Route 948 North to Route 66 South 18.67 Route 66 South through Forest County into Clarion County 36.43 Clarion County Route 66 to Route 322 West See above combined mileage Route 322 West into Venango County to Route 62 South 25.03 Venango County Route 62 South into Mercer County to Route 173 South 15.29 Mercer County Route 173 South to I-80 West 10.34 I-80 West to Ohio State Line Exit I-80 and return to PA using Route 422 East 23.65 Route 422 East into Lawrence County to access Route 376 East 7.78 Lawrence County Route 376 East to Exit 13A 0.69 Once exiting Route 376 East, transport will turn left onto Route 224 East, and then turn right to re-enter Route 376 East 0.09 Route 376 East to Turnpike Ramp and Toll Road 1.56 Route 376 Turnpike Toll Road and exit at Route 168 North 0.10 Re-enter Route 376 West Turnpike Toll Road to Route 108 North 0.95 Route 108 North to Route 18 South to Alaron Corp in Wampum, PA 8.85

For the latest traffic updates check 511PA.com.