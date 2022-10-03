SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews responded to a housefire in Slocum Township Monday that left one dog dead.

Fire crews responded to the house around 11:23 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Blue Ridge Trail.





Crews were on the scene, where it appears that the top roof of the home has fallen where four people reportedly lived. But no one was home at the time.

One dog was killed in the fire and the house has been ruled a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.