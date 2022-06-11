EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ceremony 36 years in the making happened Saturday outside a local historic church that dates back to the late 1800s.

A steeple dedication celebration was held today at Slocum Chapel in Exeter. The house of worship had been without a steeple since 1986 after a tree so badly damaged the previous one, it had to be removed.

The church community raised funds the past year for a new steeple which finally happened last month.

“The day that the steeple went back on the chapel, it seems like the atmosphere in the community changed. We had so many people in this community stopping by,” stated Pastor Guy Giordano.

“The fact that they’re still here today really is a testament to the legacy because so many churches and organizations have closed,” explained Julie Manwarren, history researcher, and guest speaker.

The Slocum Chapel community raised nearly 30-thousand dollars for the new steeple which it hopes stands the test of time.