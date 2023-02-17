CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on his five-date tour with the Cherry Bombs.

The heavy metal and rock singer/guitarist will perform at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 8 p.m. Public tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. today, Feb. 17, online at Ticketmaster.

This is part of Taylor’s solo tour with his wife Alicia Taylor‘s rock and metal dance troupe, Cherry Bombs.

There are only five dates on this tour. Before heading to Johnstown, they will be performing in Reading, Pa., as well. Other states include Maine, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Following this tour, Taylor will be joining up with his band, Slipknot, on their worldwide tour. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania is not on that itinerary. However, they will be in Mansfield, Ohio, on Sunday, July 16, at the Inkcarceration Festival.