MONTAGE MOUNTAIN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s World Cancer Day, February 4th, and health experts say it’s important to know if you are at risk for cancer.

One way to determine your cancer risk is through genetic counseling. It provides individualized information based on personal and family medical history.

Genetics play a role in nearly all areas of your health including certain cancer risks which is why screening is so important.

The goal of screening is to catch cancer early and possibly even prevent it.

In Scranton, skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes to help find a cure for blood cancer. Hundreds of people flocked to Montage Mountain for the 11th annual “Carve 4 Cancer.”

Besides enjoying some outdoor fun in the cold, you could find plenty of fun inside the ski lodge including live music, food, beverages, and raffles.

“Carve 4 Cancer” was started in 2013 by Wilkes-Barre native Brent Evans who lost his battle with leukemia in 2017, organizers have carried on his mission ever since.

“We have just an amazing support group and they’ve really helped us take this event to the next level and again help as many patients as we possibly can,” said Josh Frank, the President of Carve 4 Cancer.

“I’ve had family members affected by cancer and I think it’s important that people pay attention and contribute to the cause to helping people that have it or are affected by it,” says Jennah Kinane, a skier from Long Island, NY.

Organizers say the goal was to raise $100,000 to help blood cancer patients throughout Pennsylvania, if you would like to donate head to their website.