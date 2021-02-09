Slick morning commute, snow still falling in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Snow made for a slick morning commute Tuesday morning.

In Mountain Top, on Route 309, snow continued to fall at a good rate into the late morning. Crews worked and treated the roads, but they remained slick.

Eyewitness News took some measurements and around 3-inches of fresh snow fell on top of the previous snow pack. Eyewitness News was also monitoring snowfall in Lackawanna County this morning.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on I-80, 81, 84 and 380 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties.

The department says all commercial vehicles need to travel in the right lane of the highway. We asked a Pennsylvania trucker, who was about to hit the road, his thoughts on the restrictions.

“I’m going to Ohio now. A lot of times they put the restrictions on I think a little too early, but I guess they are trying to get ahead of the weather and get the trucks to know to stay in the right lane. A lot of time empty trailers are tough to get around with no weight,” said Ken Baxter, Ramey Trucker

Logan Westrope will have more on the conditions on Mountain Top throughout the day and on later editions of Eyewitness News.