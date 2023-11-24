SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mrs. T’s Pierogies celebrated their 16th annual Skydiving Santa Event on Friday in Shenandoah.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. a spokesperson for Mrs. T’s Pierogies says the company was excited to enter into the holiday season as Santa parachuted in during the 16th Skydiving Santa event on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Stadium on Stadium Road, directly adjacent to Shenandoah Valley High School, located at 805 West Centre Street.

The first 200 children under the age of 12 who attended the event received a free gift and there were special guest appearances by Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer as they greeted the crowd and performed a little Christmas magic.

Visitors were also able to get their faces painted by Santa’s elves and get snacks or a hot chocolate from the concession stand which was open to host a fundraiser by the Shenandoah Valley School District Band Boosters.

Following Santa’s drop-in, paraded through the town along with local fire trucks and the Shenandoah Police Department, finally stopping at Borough Hall for a meet and greet with the residents of Shenandoah.