Skydiving fatalities and the statistics of their frequency

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Following a fatal skydiving accident in Monroe County this weekend, Eyewitness News is taking a look at the rate of such accidents around the country.

According to the United States Parachute Association, there were 11 deaths from skydiving in 2020 – 5 less deaths than there were in 2019.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Richard Purcell of Raleigh who was a paratrooper in the army. His parachute did not deploy after he jumped from about 1200 feet.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy has the story in your Digital Exclusive.