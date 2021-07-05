Skydiver is injured after a jump in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A skydiver has been injured at the Sky’s Limit Skydiving Center in East Stroudsburg.

It happened Monday afternoon, Eyewitness News was told that the parachute did open however the driver hit the ground and is unconscious.

According to the Monore County Coroner, the victim was flown to an area hospital. A man diving with Sky’s Limit fell to his death in April during a routine jump.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.