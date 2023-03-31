ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Playing capture the flag in the middle of the woods while dodging paint-filled capsules flying through the air. That’s exactly what one business in the Poconos has offered to thousands of visitors for decades.

Masked up and on the move, dodging grenades, and of course, paint-filled capsules flying through the air.

Paintball is much more than just a sport here at skirmish as it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary in Albrightsville.

“My dad when he founded it, there’s no way he thought paintball would last 40 years. We were one of the first fields in the entire industry and to still be going strong, and to now be the world’s largest field, it’s a cool thing,” stated Sky Fogal, president/owner of Skirmish Paintball.

Skirmish spans over 750 acres, offering 50 different map locations players can get lost in like the Tippmann castle standing at 3 stories tall.

When I try to describe paintball I say it’s the single best way to relieve stress, anywhere in the world. There’s nothing quite like running out in the woods, going back to kinda that primal instincts of hunter-be-hunted type thing,” explained Fogal.

Showing me the ropes of the paintball gun, Fogal explains safety precautions like the barrel plug and measures they use to keep everyone playing safely.

The pull of the trigger spiked adrenaline for many like general manager Karen Fink.

“From when I started back in 1989, I never thought I’d be here this long, but it’s just a family-oriented business,” said Fink.

Fink says the business has grown every year since the and the way of the game also changes as time goes by.

“Back in the good old days, it was more stealthy, communication and the action was much smaller and slower, compared to today where it’s fast and fury and accuracy by volume,” expressed Fink

No matter how you’re loading up, make sure to hit the target you’re aiming for or you might just find yourself getting hit.

Skirmish is holding a 40th paintball anniversary celebration tomorrow with free paint, beer, and cake. Head to the Skirmish Paintball website for more information on the event.