Skinners Falls Bridge, Damascus Township, Wayne County is Closed

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT has closed the Skinners Fall Bridge.

According to PennDOT a recent inspection on the Skinners Falls Bridge (Milanville Road) over the Delaware River identified various structural issues. That prompted the department to close the bridge until further notice.

Although the average daily traffic on this bridge is approximately 325 cars, this bridge is one of 10 bridges in PennDOT District 4 that connects Pennsylvania with New York, and is part of the Joint Interstate Bridge Commission.

Originally built in 1901, the bridge is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is located within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Coordination will continue with NY DOT along with various other state and federal agencies to determine the next step for the bridge.

A detour will be posted from SR 1002 to SR 1004 (Milanville Rd) to SR 1008 (Plank Road) to the Narrowsburg Bridge and to SR 97 in New York.