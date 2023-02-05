MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday’s weather brought out many skiers and snowboarders. Some in the Poconos showed up to do more than just enjoy a day on the slopes.

Some great weather at Shawnee Mountain for great fun, and something so much more.

The ski resort hosted an AED Awareness Ski Day to spread information about Automated External Defibrillators and raise money for the Greg Moyer AED fund.

“Having them recognize the importance of CPR and AED awareness and hosting the event today is helping us continue our mission to prevent other people from dying from cardiac arrest,” said Abbie Moyer, Greg Moyer’s sister.

The day is in honor of a 15-year-old who died in 2000.

“Greg has been skiing here since he was three years old and did every winter before he passed away. We still remain very close with their family so any way we can support them and get them more involved in the community, we are happy to do,” said Rachel Wyckoff, Marketing Director at Shawnee Mountain.

Gregory Moyer went into cardiac arrest after playing 10 minutes in a school basketball game.

“We all went into the locker room and he was collapsed on the ground and everyone was standing around, no one knew what to do,” said Abbie.

Doctors told his family that he could have been saved if the school were equipped with an AED.

The Moyer family began their fund to bring AEDs to more places, like ski lodges.

With a sport as physically demanding as skiing, it’s important to have AEDs handy. Skiers at Shawnee Mountain are pleased to hear that they have them on location in case an emergency does occur.

And some of these skiers have an insight into how critical they can really be.

“Early CPR, early defibrillation is what really saves lives, especially in a pre-hospital setting. So to have them in a place like this with so many people is extremely comforting,” said Shriman Bala, an Emergency Medicine Physician from New York City.

“The sooner the AED can get in place to shock the heart into a normal rhythm, the better the chance that person has. Especially in a setting like this where we’re out in the wilderness, skiing and probably more of a distance to the hospital, that can save someone’s life,” said Justine Seliger of Family Medicine PA in Hudson Valley.

Greg’s family will continue to spread awareness and work toward getting AEDs in more public places.

“Gregory left us with a mission. Our goal, by establishing the foundation, learning and educating people about CPR and AEDs is to ensure that no other family has to go through what we went through,” said Abbie.

AED Awareness Day continues until 9:00 p.m. Sunday night at Shawnee Mountain.