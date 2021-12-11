Skiing despite unseasonable warmth, showers

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Unseasonably mild weather across the region. While near-record warmth and wet weather might seem like a nightmare for ski resorts, it didn’t stop snow-sport lovers at a local resort from hitting the slopes.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders ‘shredded the gnar’ Saturday at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton.

But with dense fog following some early showers and temperatures in the 50s, this terrain was exceptionally gnarly.

“It’s warm, it’s slushy, still fun. But, you’re definitely gonna catch an edge out here,” said Samantha Spagnolo.

“We got a lot of fog. It’s like skiing through milk, you can’t see your hand in front of you. Conditions are just miserable, to be honest,” said Tom Karkachev.

Blue Mountain is one of the few ski resorts in the area that opened on time this year in early December.

It’s home to one of the largest automated snow-making systems on the east coast.

“We were still able to bring winter despite the unseasonable temperatures and there’s a lot of people out here enjoying the slopes regardless of today’s rain,” explained Ashley Seier, marketing director of Blue Mountain Resort.

From beginners to pros, people from all over canvassed the slopes.

“I learned how to snowboard last year. Today was supposed to be my practice day and it’s not doing too well,” said Sam Baldasari.

Despite the conditions, many are just happy to be out.

“We couldn’t go last week, there wasn’t any snow at all, but now we have some snow, and it’s actually pretty nice,” said Nate Carrow.

“It’s better than if it’s ice polished off with like no powder on top but, it’s pretty rough,” said George Keck.

There are currently only 6 out of 40 slopes open at blue mountain, but that is expected to change.

“Next week we see a lot of great snowmaking temperatures overnight so we’re hoping to get more terrain open,” stated Seier.

While Blue Mountain Resort closed early Saturday at 4 pm, the slopes will reopen Sunday morning at 8 a.m.