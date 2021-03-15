Skiers flock to local slopes as conditions hold steady for snow making

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The snow guns were on full force at Camelback Mountain Resort just outside of Tannersville Monday morning, as temperatures stayed in the teens.

“The conditions have been fantastic. And especially with the snow making that we’ve had this season, it has just been remarkable,” said Erick Mezzina, the director of mountain operations at Camelback.

Skiers wasted no time making their way to the slopes.

“It is cold, they are making snow. All the trails are open, what else to we want?” said Bob Reeder of Saylorsburg.

“It is time to ski, until they tell us we can’t. We love it. We are here every day. It’s a passion, love it, love it, love it,” Matt McIlhenny of Albrightsville said.

And it wasn’t only Camelback. At Montage Mountain in Scranton, they took advantage of the cold temperatures overnight to make more snow.

At 3:45 a.m. Monday, the temperature at Montage was 21 degrees. A spokesperson tells us it’s been a record-breaking season, and it’s not over yet.

Those who love to ski are not eager to cut the grass or tend to the garden.

Linda Stecker of Bangor said, “It can all wait, because skiing comes first, it does.”

Butash: “So if Camelback is still open in April you’d still come?

Stecker: “Absolutely, absolutely 100 percent, yes!”

“This has been remarkable. All the natural snow we got this season. The nice cold temperatures. Minimal thaw this season, it has just been amazing. And we are going to take full advantage of it, as much as we can,” said Mezzina.

Both Camelback and Montage tell Eyewitness News they plan on staying open into April, weather permitting.