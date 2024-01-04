TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As people prepare for the chores that come with the first real snowfall of the year, a ski resort in the Poconos is preparing for a weekend of fun.

On Thursday, Camelback Mountain Ski Resort brought out their plows making the area safe for guest arrivals.

As for their snow groomers, they were more than ready to use the new snow to reshape their ski runs.

In recent years a fresh layer of powder settling on the mountain has been few and far between, and they are excited to give guests a proper winter experience.

“That natural snowfall, we really believe that that kind of helps bring some more people out of their homes and whenever you drive up to the resort after a snowfall, like, we should have. You really get that mountain magic winter experience and it just changes the whole feeling of the mountain. So again, though we do have plenty of snow for our skiers and riders, to see the whole resort covered in snow, even for our hotel guests, really makes a special experience,” said Camelback Resort Director of Marketing Molly Coneybeer.

Camelback Ski Resort will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. for the weekend.