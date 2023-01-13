PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooler temperatures and the chance of snowfall come as a relief to ski resorts in our area, as they have been battling the recent warm weather.

Mother nature has not been kind to ski mountains this winter with those unseasonably warm temperatures but resorts like Blue Mountain Ski Resort have been working through those obstacles to still have a great season.

Mountains operations director, Nick Delich, says the resort is used to this kind of weather but thanks to new powers and technologies the resort is able to keep making and refreshing the snow.

New this weekend Blue Mountain will unveil its new state-of-the-art ski lift. The new lift will allow an additional 3,000 people per hour. This will result in shorter lines, as one chair can carry up to six people to the top at a time.

While Delich says it would be nice for Mother Nature to drop some natural snow, the resort will continue to make and refresh its snow as needed to keep all snow sports enthusiasts happy.

