EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The wintery weather is coming, and ski resorts have announced their opening day for the season.

Blue Mountain Ski Resorts announced in a press release that their opening day for the 2023-2024 will be December 1.

The statement says there will be 13 trails open such as Paradise, Vista, Burma Road, Freefall, Tut’s Lane, and Barb’s Way which is in honor of the former owner of the resort Barb Green.

Guests can expect food and alcoholic beverages throughout the resorts, officials say.

Ski resorts opening dates:

Tickets, season passes and any follow-up information can be found on the ski resort’s websites.