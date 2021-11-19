Ski areas looking to open by December, if temperatures allow

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local ski area is hoping to start blowing snow as soon as Monday, as long as temperatures stay down.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area says they delayed blowing snow because of the warmer temperatures. But they’ll start blowing snow as early as Monday if the temperatures stay cold.

If the ski area is able to start blowing snow it could be opened as early as the first week of December. Shawnee says last year they had a great turnout and hope for the same for this year.







The Loft is a ski and snowboard shop near Camelback and sells new and used gear. They said their business has been great all year and the warm temperatures aren’t surprising as the season opener varies each year.