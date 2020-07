PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to police, skeletal remains were found Thursday, July 2nd by two fisherman in the Susquehanna River around 4 p.m. in Pine Creek Township, Clinton County.

The press release from state police indicates the remains may be connected to a death investigation from October of 2019.

State police are investigating and they are currently trying to identify the remains. Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.