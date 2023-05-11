WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new addition for skaters, bikers, and boarders will soon be arriving in Wilkes-Barre.

In a few months, Wilkes-Barre will welcome a new skatepark to its community, a nearly 40-year dream of the owner of a local bike shop.

Kevin Czekalski, owner of Plains Bike Shop and a member of the Wilkes-Barre Skatepark Committee, said it took too long to get the project rolling because the sports of skating and biking haven’t been fully appreciated.

“The big things around here, and I love them all, is football, wrestling, and basketball. They are great sports but there are other sports as well and other communities and other towns in the state of Pennsylvania have taken notice of that, and so we are a little bit behind the times but we are gonna hopefully catch up,” said Czekalski.

The park will feature an all-concrete layout.

Czekalski says the park will be skater friendly with challenging ups and downs. Although it doesn’t look like much now, it should be ready for boarders in two months.

“Right now, we are on a 60-day window, meaning we are going to be wheels ready and that park should be ready within 60 days,” Czekalski explained. “It’s a very long drawn-out process getting the park designed. Now that we have phase one ready to go we are looking to do phase two and phase 3 which are going to include the ball section and a pump track.”

Czekalski invites boarders and non-boarders to check the park out when it’s done.

He says you’ll see some seriously talented kids pushing their skills to the limit.

“You need to open your eyes you cannot take anything and do what these kids do trust me. It’s a skill level that will blow your mind. they are that talented,” Czekalski added.

The park will be free to enter at any time once it is built, but it is a ride at your own risk.