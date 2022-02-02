Sizeable donation of pet food made to animal shelters after cleanup of Jessup truck crash

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large donation has been made to a local animal shelter after the cleanup was completed of a truck crash that occurred earlier this week.







The crash itself occurred on Sunday night after a Chewy tractor-trailer struck an abandoned car on Valley View Drive in Jessup. While the driver suffered only minor injuries, the resulting cleanup posed a problem for crews.

“What we’re doing today is trying to recover the product that spilled out of the trailer. And with that, again, it’s 200 feet over the bank, there is no way to get it from there to up to here, so we had to bring in a crane, They’re going to lower the dumpster over, we’re going to fill the dumpster, they’re going to bring it to the top, and haul it away. It’s just a lot of manpower today.” said Joseph Zator, a manager at NEPA Towing and Recovery.

Efforts were underway since Sunday, finally finishing on Wednesday.











After clean-up was completed, Jessup police told Eyewitness News that approximately two tons of pet food was salvaged, including dog, cat, bird, hamster, and even iguana food. The food was donated to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and Laura’s Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County.

The guardrail along the road where the tractor-trailer struck will be fixed on Wednesday.