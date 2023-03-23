EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday the arrest of the sixth suspect wanted in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Tyler Barber.

PSP says Nikolas Petrich, wanted in connection to the homicide of Tyler Barber has been taken into custody in Long Eddy, New York, by the New York State Police.

According to law enforcement, during an execution of a search warrant in Towanda, Bradford County, on Wednesday, Petrich was not found. He was wanted for his alleged involvement in the homicide of Tyler Barber.

State troopers say Barber went missing in September of 2022 and his remains were discovered on game lands in November of 2022.

Five people were arraigned by Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday and Petrich is the sixth suspect arrested for his alleged involvement in Barber’s death.