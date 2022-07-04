PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has released the identity of the victim of a house fire in Plymouth.

According to the coroner, a 6-year-old girl died on Sunday after being trapped in a home engulfed in flames in the 400 block of Palmer Street. The 6-year-old was discovered inside of the home and was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. by the coroner’s office.

The child died as a result of smoke inhalation due to the house fire, the death was ruled accidental.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.