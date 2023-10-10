EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people in Pennsylvania have won winning Powerball tickets all worth $150,000 each.

On Saturday, two Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 47-54-57-60-65, and the red Powerball® 19 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.

Then on Monday, four Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-34-46-55-67, and the red Powerball® 14 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.

Rutter’s in York County, and OSO Deli in Montgomery County earn a $500 bonus after selling the winning tickets from Saturday’s drawing.

The following retailers earned a $500 bonus after selling the winning tickets from Monday’s drawing:

Blose’s Market in Lehigh County

Turkey Hill in York County

GIANT Food Stores in Dauphin County

Country Fair in Warren County

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.