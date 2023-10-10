EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people in Pennsylvania have won winning Powerball tickets all worth $150,000 each.
On Saturday, two Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 47-54-57-60-65, and the red Powerball® 19 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.
Then on Monday, four Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-34-46-55-67, and the red Powerball® 14 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.
Rutter’s in York County, and OSO Deli in Montgomery County earn a $500 bonus after selling the winning tickets from Saturday’s drawing.
The following retailers earned a $500 bonus after selling the winning tickets from Monday’s drawing:
- Blose’s Market in Lehigh County
- Turkey Hill in York County
- GIANT Food Stores in Dauphin County
- Country Fair in Warren County
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.