EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people in Pennsylvania have won winning Powerball tickets all worth $150,000 each.

On Saturday, two Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 47-54-57-60-65, and the red Powerball® 19 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.

Then on Monday, four Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-34-46-55-67, and the red Powerball® 14 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.

Rutter’s in York County, and OSO Deli in Montgomery County earn a $500 bonus after selling the winning tickets from Saturday’s drawing.

The following retailers earned a $500 bonus after selling the winning tickets from Monday’s drawing:

  • Blose’s Market in Lehigh County
  • Turkey Hill in York County
  • GIANT Food Stores in Dauphin County
  • Country Fair in Warren County

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.