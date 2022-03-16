WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station.

Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, exited the Jeep causing narcotics to fall from her onto the ground. A second occupant, Jesse Swank, 33, of Coal Township, began to reach for brass knuckles, as stated by investigators. Swank was detained along with Long.

Police say two more occupants, Anthony Zamboni, 35, of Mount Carmel, and Darryll Wrey Elliot Jr., 36, of Sunbury, were standing against the vehicle’s passenger door and were detained.

The last two occupants, Colby Aleta, 32, of Sunbury came back to the vehicle, she and an unnamed occupant were detained.

A Wilkes-Barre Police K-9 Unit discovered drugs inside the vehicle. Investigators say they found 13.6 grams of suspected fentanyl; 57.2 grams of suspected crystal meth; a red, green, yellow zipper pouch with the words ‘come back with a warrant’, 14.3 grams of marijuana; 36.2 grams of suspected marijuana wax, brass knuckles and other drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

All occupants were taken into custody. According to police, the majority have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Long was arrested for a pending retail theft from an incident in February. She was charged for possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats and harassment. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bail on both sets of charges.

Swank is charged for possession of offensive weapons, false ID, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zamboni is charged for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.