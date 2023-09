NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— What appears to be a large sinkhole has opened up in the back of a housing complex in Luzerne County.

Photos show a large hole has appeared in the backyard of a housing complex on Rock Street in Newport Township.

Residents have sent 28/22 News photos of the collapse and have said they can’t even see the bottom.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have the latest on this story and more information is available.