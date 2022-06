DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 315 (SR 315) will have a single lane closure for road repairs beginning on Tuesday.

The lane closure on SR 315 will be in the northbound direction in Dupont starting at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue until Wednesday, June 8 at 3:00 p.m.

The closure is from the Cleveland Brothers CAT Dealership to the Suscon Road Intersection.

Drivers can find up-to-date road conditions on the 511PA website.