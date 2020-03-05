Simulators teach teens the importance of safe driving

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT is using traffic simulators to teach teens about the danger of distracted driving.

The simulators will be at the Hazleton Area Vocational Technical School today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tomorrow, March 6th, at the Hazleton Area High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.







The students will encounter situations such as wet roads, snow-covered roads, aggressive driving and distracted driving.

The simulators can also show what it is like to drive while intoxicated.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.