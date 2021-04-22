Signs, signs, everywhere a sign: Scranton hires firm to test reflectivity of aging street signs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Scranton has hired an outside firm to test the reflectivity of street signs in order to determine which signs should be replaced.

Ever stuck at a cross road? The street sign faded at times, don’t know which way to go?

“Sign was green with white lettering now it’s just like pure white and you can’t see nothing,” said David Medici, a traffic repairman for the Scranton Department of Public Works.

Other signs, touched by the sun.

“Which ones were the worst, to the best. Which ones need to be replaced first,” Medici said.

The City of Scranton’s Department of Public Works hired a company to figure out which signs get new life.





“The device would detect reflectivity of the signs. So once they did every street in the city then they would turn into the database,” Medici explained.

Data, shown on an iPad indicates nearly 4,000 street signs are in poor condition.

A $306,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant will pay for the replacements.

“You have to make sure that you have signs, not just signs, but signs with the proper reflective qualities to make sure emergency services know where they’re going. So, this has been an issue in the City of Scranton for quite some time and we’re very excited to get this grant,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti told us.

It may take some time for the street signs to be replaced. As the city has 19,680 signs throughout the city to maintain.

“Possibly done in two years,” Medici said.

The city is saving money by having some of its DPW workers print and install the signs.

“Between three of us now we have a good production team doing what we do. It will be even better having all of the supplies and we can just keep it going,” said Gene Reed, a traffic repairman with the Scranton Department of Public Works.