POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s a prime season for fall colors across parts of our region. Pocono Heritage Land Trust held its Signs of Autumn Walk Wednesday morning at the Jonas Mountain Nature Preserve. Photo Journalist Tom Gregory broke out his hiking boots and hit the trail with about twenty leaf peepers and has the story in Polk Township.

“It’s a brisk, fall hike. We’re going to take in the fall colors. We have lots of photographers with us,” said Matt Schultz, Stewardship Manager P.H.L.T.

He added, “Some who are experts and hopefully we’ll get some nice nature shots as well and just enjoy a Wednesday morning. It’s about 400 acres. Pocono Heritage Land Trust has protected it since about the mid-2000’s.”

“This is fairly level terrain. It’s not, I wouldn’t call it challenging but it’s not ADA accessible but it’s not challenging” noted Schultz.

“I hike a lot a couple of times a week. I just enjoy being out in the woods and seeing the leaves at this time of year is a gorgeous thing to do” said Fran Whipple, of Pocono Pines.

We asked Fran what is a Leaf Peeper?

“That’s someone who goes places to see the leaves when they’re turning. Might even go to Vermont or something but Pennsylvania is every bit as pretty” Fran answered.

“If you give it a scratch and you sniff it..You get a pleasant smell of wintergreen” noted Schultz giving us a show and smell.

“I’d say that we generally attract people who are into nature and things natural and like to have fun in the woods” he noted.

“Being out in the woods and just enjoying nature,” said Fran adding “Really fond of flowers and leaves and just enjoying relaxing out in the woods.

If you would like to go on a free walk with Pocono Heritage Land Trust they have several more in the next few weeks.

